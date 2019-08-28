Cornelius P. Wild, 73, of Mathis, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Mr. Wild was born on July 31, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York to Cornelius D. and Elizabeth Groninger Wild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Daniel Wild.
Survivors include his five cousins.
Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Dobie Funeral Home. A funeral service was conducted there at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, followed by interment at Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi at 1 o’clock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
