Cristina Salazar Castro, 48, of San Antonio, formerly of Laredo, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Mrs. Castro was born June 11, 1971, in Taft. She was a former administrator for the U.S. Border Patrol in Laredo and most recently worked as a LPAC clerk.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Arturo Castro.
Survivors her husband, Jose Castro of San Antonio; son, Cristian Castro of San Antonio; daughter, Gabriela Castro of San Antonio; grandchildren, Melanie Flores and Marlene Flores; parents, Secundino and Paula (Belmares) Salazar of Sinton; brother, Aaron Salazar; sisters, Amada Salazar of Michigan, Olga Ninoand Patricia (Wayne) Chavez, both of Houston; and mother-in-law, Elvira Castro of San Antonio.
Visitation was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with a rosary being recited at noon.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 2 o’clock that afternoon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with Father Mullan as celebrant. Burial followed at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
