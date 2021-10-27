Cuauhtemoc Vera “Teme” Rios, 85 years of age, entered into enternal rest on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in a Corpus Christi hospital. He was born in Santa Cruz, Texas, on August 15, 1935, to his parents, Mauro and Secundina Rios.
He was a man who pursued excellence in everything he did. His legacy was hard work and he demanded excellence from everyone around him and instilled in his family those same values. He would rise early in the morning every day with a purpose in his heart. He started as a young entrepreneur and soon became a self-made businessman, with his wife and children by his side, he pursued multiple ventures that would give his family so much to be proud of. Cuauhtemoc was a jack of all trades and he mastered them all. He did not fear challenges, he was a risk taker and problem solver and took pride in learning new skills and trades. His story is one of rags to riches. He started as a farm hand making only $2.50 a day and then he became a truck driver for a trucking company in Sinton for 90 cents an hour. Cuauhtemoc worked for Johnny Arnold at the Sinclair running his business and later owned a restaurant in Odem. Afterward he later became foreman of Sinton Ready Mix in Sinton, but eventually moved up to supervisor, where he worked for 33 years. After that he owned his own construction contracting business, remodeling and later moving up to big government contracts. He also owned his own trucking company, C.V. Rios Trucking. He owned the Highway Motel in Alice, TX and he owned Concepcion Mini Mart. His favorite place to be, was his ranch, with his wife and family. He enjoyed farming and tending to his animals, which included horses, cows, chickens, pigs, goat, sheep and more. He took pride in dressing up in his cowboy boots and western hat to take his wife, Elvira, dancing. Cuauhtemoc was firm but loving and his entire life was a labor of love, that he committed to wholeheartedly. But his greatest accomplishment in life was being the honored patriarch of the Rios Family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mauro and Secundina Rios; his three sons, Cuauhtemac Rios Jr., Kenneth Rios and Xavier Rios; his two sisters, Carlota and Albesa Rios.
Cuauhtemoc is survived by his loving wife of 68 years of marriage, Elvira B. Rios of Concepcion, Texas; his three sons, Robert (Esmeralda) Rios Sr. of Concepcion, Texas, and Terry (Ludy) Rios of Sinton, Texas, Arvin Pardom, a friend whom he loved as a son; five daughters, Bertha (Juan) Garcia of Sinton, Texas, Brenda (Charles) Salone of Sinton, Texas, Belinda (Alfredo) Vasquez of Sinton, Texas, Carlota (James) Saye of Beckville, Texas, and Estella Ramirez of Arizona; three brothers, Maximiliano (Concepcion) Rios, Mauro (Delfine) Rios Jr., and Samuel (Noelia) Rios Sr.; two sisters, Lidia (Elisardo) Gutierrez and Ascencion Rose Houser; 32 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
