Cynthia Ann Mettlach entered into rest on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the age of 68. She was born December 12, 1953 in Sinton, Texas to the late Marvin Edward and Rita Ann Miller Whitehead.
Cindie is survived by her husband of 26 years Terry Mettlach; her children, Cristie Vanhandel, William Fortenberry, Terry Mettlach, Jr., and Cecellia Smith; her grandchildren, Melissa Bundrant, Jessica Walker, Cassidy Fortenberry, Camen Fortenberry, Kylie Fortenberry, Madelynn Ruiz, and Maranda Lunsford; and her sisters, Sandra Orme and Virginia Brandenburg.
In addition to her parents, Cindie is preceded in death by her grandson, Jeremey James Walker; granddaughters, Brittany Michelle Walker and Michelle Rebecca Walker; and her brother, Edward Whitehead II.
Serving as pallbearers are Todd Vanhandel, Tye Bundrant, John Whitehead, Cleon Kempfer, John Grohman and Terry Mettlach, Jr.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N., Victoria, TX. Chapel services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.