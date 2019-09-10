Daniel Coe Pressley, 90, of Taft, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Mr. Pressley was born March 9, 1929, in Groesbeck to parents Kate and Lowry Pressley. He grew up in Taft and graduated high school there in 1948. He attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville. He served in the U. S. Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, from 1951 to 1953 as part of the Military Police Division. Upon his honorable discharge, he married his childhood sweetheart, Ellen Shedd Pressley, on Christmas Eve, 1953. He retired after 41 years with Eastern Seed Company (ESCO) managing grain elevators in the Taft and Corpus Christi areas, selling crop chemicals to local farmers, and he installed some of the first versions of “automatic” car washes in Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Shedd Pressley; and a daughter, Karen Johnston.
Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl Pressley of Houston and Kathy (Brian Bartos) Stewart of Boerne; grandchildren, Clayton Johnston, Jennifer Padilla, Brandon Johnston, Tatiana and Katya Stewart.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with a service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to cancer research or a charity.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.