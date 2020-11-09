Daniel Don Hogan, born in Germany November 28, 1954, went to meet his Maker at Retama Nursing Home in Corpus Christi, Texas on November 4, 2020.
Survivors include sisters, Patsy (John) Bremer of Odem and Marilyne (Don) Rogers of Corpus Christi as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; parents, Daniel Dewitt Hogan and Leona Coker Hogan. His father was a Methodist minister which provided him the opportunity to live in several South Texas communities throughout his early life. He graduated from Bloomington High School.
Graveside services for family were held Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Cuero at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Sheadyn Rogers, David Freymiller, Paul John, Jay-P John, Patrick Clarke and Dalton Clarke.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Retama Nursing Home for the care given to Donnie during the past years.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
