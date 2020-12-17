Daniel “Glenn” Pitts entered eternal rest on December 14, 2020, at the age of 80.
He was born on April 12, 1940, in Sinton, Texas, to Marvin and Vena (Chase) Pitts. After graduating from Sinton High School, Glenn honorably served in the United States Air Force. He then continued his public service with the Houston Fire Department which he retired from in 1990. His dedication to public safety and also led Glenn to serve with the United States Coast Guard Reserve and the Texas Air National Guard. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 649 in Blessing, Texas.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Conder) Pitts; his parents; brother, Marvin Pitts; and daughter-in-law, Lazara Pitts.
He is survived by his children, Danny Pitts, Jim Pitts (Lorie) and Melissa Pitts (Kristen Matticks); grandchildren, Tricia, Glenn, Maverick and Kellsey; great-grandson, Knox; siblings, Betty Cocke, Carol Plessner and William Pitts; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Westside Cemetery in Yorktown, Texas.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Westside Cemetery in Yorktown, Texas. A Houston Fire Department Chaplain officiated the services.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Texas Paralyzed Veterans Association, texaspva.org/donate/; 6418 FM 2100 Road, Crosby, Texas 77532. An online guestbook is available at finchfuneralchapels.com.
