Danny Joe Bigbee, 73, was born in Merkel, Texas, on September 5, 1948, to Leon and Altie Bigbee. He earned his earthly reward at his home in Taft on July 20, 2022.
Danny grew up in the Corpus Christi area, graduating from King High School in 1966 and then Del Mar Technical School. He served in the United States Army for 7 years. Danny then worked as a mechanic for over 30 years for several companies in the oil field business including Tesoro Petroleum, Jacksons Truck Center, Cudd Energy, and Saltwater Marine.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Bigbee. Danny is survived by his wife of 38 years, Stephanie Becker Bigbee of Taft, Texas. He is also survived by his daughter Stacie (John) Black of Lorena, Texas; son Brent (Cassie) Bigbee of Waelder, Texas; sister Darlene (Carlton) Carrell of Beaumont, Texas; grandchildren Shayanne, Justin, and Hunter Black and Kade and Kori Bigbee; numerous nieces and nephews; his Becker family who loved him dearly; and his fur buddy Skip.
Pallbearers were Brent Bigbee, Kade Bigbee, John Black, Justin Black, Layne Mutchler, Joshua Mutchler, Blake Becker, Bryson Becker, and Brayden Becker.
Visitation was from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, Texas. The family was present from 12:00-2:00 p.m. The service began at 2:00 p.m. Burial followed at The Palms Memorial Gardens, 4335 CR 3567 in Taft.
