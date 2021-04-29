Sinton – Danny Roy Dunlap, Jr. passed away April 26, 2021. He was 43.
Danny was born on December 13, 1977 to Daniel Roy, Sr. and Ruby (Nino) Dunlap. He was a lifelong resident of Sinton. Danny was a Welder for Exterran for 15 years. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend who will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his father: Daniel Roy Dunlap, Sr.; maternal grandparents: Jose and Maria Nino; paternal grandparents: Eugene and Isidra Dunlap.
Survivors include his loving wife: Belinda Dunlap of Sinton; son: Derek Dunlap of Sinton; daughter: Kristen Dunlap of Sinton; mother: Ruby Dunlap; sisters: Dana Dunlap (Michael) and Kayla Thompson (Levi) all of Sinton.
Visitation was Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Sinton. A holy rosary was recited the same evening at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. A funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, April 29, 2021, 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sinton. Burial followed in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
