Darrel Pensyl, 51 of Portland, TX was called upon by the Lord on June 6, 2022 in Pasadena, TX.
A memorial service will be held at Winstead Funeral home at 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland, TX 78374 on June 25, 2022 from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Repast immediately following service at Masonic Lodge at 124 6th Ave and Commerce St. in Portland, TX.
Darrel Pensyl was born to Jim and Sharon Pensyl in Corpus Christi, TX on September 4, 1970. He attended school in Portland, TX. He worked for Veolia North America in Pasadena, TX for 15 years. He married Patricia Pensyl October 26, 2016 in Pasadena, TX.
Darrel is survived by his wife, Patricia Pensyl; parents, Jim and Sharon Pensyl; children, Chelsie Pensyl and fiancé Logan Hall and Jordan Morris and husband Justin Morris; step-children, Joshua Gehring, Diana Gehring and husband Urs Gehring, Alexis Whitton and fiancé Francisco Gonzalez, Preston Whitton and fiancé Lexi Deleon; brothers, Darin Pensyl and wife Jennifer Pensyl and Dean Pensyl; and 3 grandchildren; and 1 step grandchild.