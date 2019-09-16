Darryl I. Cummings passed away Sept. 8, 2019, surrounded by family, at his home on beautiful Lake Corpus Christi.
He was born Sept. 16, 1939 to D.L. & Lucille Cummings in Bynum, Texas and grew up in Corpus Christi.
He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Darryl worked most of his adult life as “The BEST outboard motor mechanic in the area” working for the other man until 1990 when he opened “Darryl’s Marine Service” in Flour Bluff.
After retiring to the lake in 2000 he enjoyed his family, friends and the lake for the rest of his life.
Darryl will be forever missed by his wife of 37 years, Sally Darby Cummings; sister, Benita Corley (Roger); sons, Dwyer Cummings (Dawn) and Kris Outzen (Karen); daughter, Tina Cummings; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Donations in his honor can be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice. Condolences can be offered at maxwellpdunne.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.