Dathel L. Geiger, 91, of Portland, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in a Corpus Christi nursing center.
Mrs. Geiger was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Curve, Tennessee, to Paul and Ella Dew Stokes. She was a longtime resident of Portland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ella Stokes; and her husband, Russ Geiger.
Survivors include a daughter, Joye Snowdy of Portland; sister, Leoma S. Ray of Curve, Tennessee; niece, Jamie DaVault; grandsons, Jason Bryan and Brandon Scott Snowdy; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Services will be private.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Aransas Pass.
