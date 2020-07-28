David Flores, 66 of Kingsville, Texas, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
David was born April 12, 1954, in Sinton Texas to Placido and Felipa Flores. He graduated from Sinton High School in 1972 and then from Texas A&I University in 1976. On March 22, 1975, he married Rebecca Escamilla in Sinton, Tx.
David is survived by his wife, Rebecca “Becky” Flores; a son, David “D.J.” Flores Jr. and his wife Jackie of Kingsville, Tx.; a daughter Desiree Francine Flores and her wife Sabrina Cavazos-Flores; three grandchildren, Liana Isabel Flores, David “Tres” Flores III, and Eduardo Daniel Flores; two brothers Julio and Isreal Flores and two sisters Paula Arrambide and Gracie Orta, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
David was proceeded in death by his parents, Placido and Felipa Flores.
Services were private.
Arrangements were under the directional of Ritchie-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
