David Hinojosa passed away January 3, 2021. He was 58.
David was born on August 27, 1962 in Taft to Jose and Carmen (Casas) Hinojosa. David was a lifelong resident of Taft. He worked as a Truck Driver. David was very adventurous and had a carefree spirit. He grew up as a member of the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Taft where his grandmother preached. David was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death were a granddaughter, Brooke Lindsey Hernandez; niece, Erica Lucio and his parents, Jose and Carmen Hinojosa.
Survivors include his son, David Hinojosa Jr.; daughters, Jennifer Hernandez (Efrain) and Lindsey Hinojosa, all from Taft and Brooke Cruz (John) from Portland; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Jose Hinojosa Jr. (Terry) from Taft and Timothy Hinojosa (Georgia) from Valleyview; sisters, Cynthia Hinojosa from Corpus Christi and Julie Hinojosa from Taft; and the mother of his children, Rachel Torres Ruvo from Taft.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 7, 2020, 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Sinton. The Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday, January 8, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Sinton. Burial to follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery, Taft.
Guestbook available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.