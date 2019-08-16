David J. Green, 88, of Mathis, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Mr. Green was born Jan. 26, 1931, in Weslaco to Claude and Josephine McGeorge Green.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marian E. Green; and eight sisters, Elizabeth Francis Green, Josephanie Agnes Green, Florence Genevera Green, Thelma Dora Green, Marguerite Verna Green, Loretta Maude Green, Betty Marilie “Mary” Green and Joan Fedalina; and six brothers, Robert Joseph Green, Harold Franklin Green, Donald Dee Green, William Patrick Green, Benjamin Lee (Mickey) Green and John Carol Green.
Survivors include three daughters, Margaret (David) McWha, Peggy Brashear and Judy (Joseph) Skoruppa; a son, David (Susan) Green; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Dobie Funeral Home chapel with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Sacred Heart Church followed by interment at Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
