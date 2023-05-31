Sinton – David L. “Candy” Candelaria passed away on May 28, 2023. He was 82.
Candy was born in Victoria, TX September 23, 1940 to Dolores (Lopez) and Selestino Candelaria. He was a resident of Sinton since 1964 and grew up in Victoria. He was a proud Victoria Stingaree.
Candy was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a Master Crane Operator with Sherwin Alumina-Reynolds Metals for over 39 years. David was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. He was dedicated to God, family and country.
Candy is preceded in death by his spouse: Irma Idalia Candelaria; parents: Selestino & Dolores Candelaria; sister: Gloria Candelaria; brother: Selestino Candelaria, Jr.
Survivors include his loving wife: Elena (Davila) Candelaria from Sinton; daughters: Wanda Candelaria from Houston; Jessica Candelaria, Amy Candelaria, Mandy Candelaria, Leslie Candelaria, all from Spring; Blanche Candelaria Morris (Nicholas) from Sinton and Sally Candelaria Rofrano (David Joseph) from SeaBrook; 8 grandchildren: Spencer David Candelaria, David Alexander Candelaria, Haylee Idalia Barrett, Juliana Jonah Lo Monaco, Seth Candelaria, Nicholas Morris, Jr. , Justin James Morris, and Lola Grace Morris; sister: Dolores Cano (Pete) from Victoria; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation will begin Friday, June 2, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be the same evening, 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow, 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 3, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sinton. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at the Coastal Bend Veterans State Cemetery, Corpus Christi.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.