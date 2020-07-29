David R. Torres, 63, of Mathis, Texas passed away on July 28, 2020.
He was born in Mathis, Texas, on December 14, 1956, to Miguel Torres and Macaria Rodriguez. He was Pentecostal and worked construction.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, David Torres Jr. and Gilbert Torres and a brother, Eloy Torres.
David is survived by daughters, Betty Jo Maria Torres and Ruby Ann Torres, both of Mathis, Texas; sisters, Elizabeth T. Morales of Mathis, Texas and Angie (Joe) Lopez of Franklin, Texas; brothers, Mike Torres Jr. of Lake Jackson, Texas and Robert Torres of Mathis, Texas; 19 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
