David “Ryan” Kring, passed away on November 4, 2019, in San Diego California. He was born December 24, 1995, in Corpus Christi, Texas to David W. Kring and Elma Benavidez.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Eugenio and Emma C. Benavidez; paternal grandparents, Vernon and Mary Kring.
He was survived by his mother, Elma Benavidez; his father, David W. Kring; sister, Mia Alvarez; brother, Erasmo Alvarez; and nieces, Mya N. Ramirez and Jolie N. Ramirez.
Ryan graduated from IWA and without delay joined the Marines. “When I was a child I would look to the right then to my left wondering who is running in to protect us. Not anymore mom. I’m going in.”
Ryan dedicated four years of his life to serve and protect all Americans. Keeping his brothers spirits lifted through hard times with his inspirational words and relentless humor. An intelligent team leader with an iron clad will - but yet down to earth. He was respected unanimously among all who served by his side.
As a child he was full of life and full of love towards all who cared for him. He loved his family to no end. He made us all laugh with his sense of humor and carried an infectious smile that lit a room. His endless generosity is one to emulate.
There’s only one Ryan, the intelligent, caring, loving, thoughtful, giving human being that we all grew up to respect and love. Rest easy my son, brother, uncle, friend and hero.
Rest assured heaven’s gates will be protected, until he is released by another.
Holy Rosary and Memorial Service were from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis, Texas.
