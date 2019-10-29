Delia P. Salazar, 90, longtime resident of Sinton, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Mrs. Salazar was born Oct. 8, 1929, in Rivera to Pedro and Olivia (Ruiz) Paz. She spent her early years in Taft. She and her husband, Richard, owned and operated Salazar #2 convenience store in Sinton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Salazar; daughters, Guadalupe Salazar and Dora Ann Olson; and sons, Carlos and Roy Salazar.
Survivors include her son, Richard (Nelda) Salazar of Sinton; grandchildren, Nicholas Salazar, Richard Salazar III, Roy Salazar and Roel Olson III; and son-in-law, Javier Soliz of Penitas.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Sacred Heart Church in Sinton. Interment will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
