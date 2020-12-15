Dionicio Ozuna Villarreal, of Taft, passed away December 11, 2020. He was 91.
Dionicio was born on October 6, 1929 in Taft, Texas to Rosendo and Maria Rosario (Ozuna) Villarreal. He was a lifelong resident of Taft. Dionicio worked in construction. Dionicio was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Dionicio was preceded in death by his wife, Alicia Velasquez Villarreal; parents, Rosendo and Rosario Villarreal; grandchildren, Rosendo Felipe Villarreal, Benjamin Villarreal and Matthew Thomas Villarreal; and great-grandchild, Kaitlin Villarreal.
Survivors include his sons, Eduardo Villarreal of Corpus Christi and Alfonso V. Villarreal of Taft; daughter, Rosie Boylen of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Gabriel Villarreal, Shirley Villarreal, Alfonso Villarreal Jr., Peter Villarreal, Paul Villarreal and Zachary William Boylen; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Villarreal Jr. and Mercedes Villarreal.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Sinton.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
