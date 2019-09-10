Dominga C. Ortiz, 85, of Sinton, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, with her family at her side.
Mrs. Ortiz was born Feb. 4, 1934, in Bloomington to Bernardo and Otilia (Lowa) Cordova. She was a resident of Sinton for most of her life. She was a mother and homemaker and had previously owned and operated the Downtown Thrift Store in Sinton.
She was preceded her husband, Alvaro Ortiz Sr.; a daughter, Maria Graciela Ortiz; grandson, Carlos Joseph Flores; and her parents, Bernardo and Otilia Cordova.
Survivors include a son, Alvaro (Nancy) Ortiz of Mesquite; daughters, Gracie (Carlos) Cantu of Sinton, Norma (Mario) Mireles of Skidmore and Jo Ann Ortiz of Round Rock; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Rosendo (Mary) Molina of Gregory and Richard (Adela) Molina of Sinton; sister, Diane (Fernando) Quilimaco of Sinton.
Visitation was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there this evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Burial to follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant.
Pallbearers are Tony Lee Ortiz, Steven Karl Ortiz, Austin Ortiz, Joseph Roland Flores, John Joseph Flores and Carlos Aaron Cantu.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.