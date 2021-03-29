Dominga Medina, age 80, of Taft, died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dominga was born September 16, 1940, to Domingo and Desposoria Gonzalez of Alice, Texas. She was an avid reader of The Bible Watchtower and the Awake Magazine. She was a faithful servant of Jehovah and died faithfully and peacefully in her sleep. Dominga was a Jehovah Witness and loved her Portland, Texas Congregation where she attended faithfully. She always made her friends laugh with her funny stories and comments.
Dominga leaves behind her children, Hilda (Albert) Ortiz, Valdemar Jr. (Patty) Alaniz, Elizabeth (Bart) Ortiz; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Jesse Sr. (Viola) Gonzalez and numerous nephews and nieces. All who she loved dearly. Dominga (MOM) worshipped Jehovah, the God of Wisdom, Justice, Power and Love. She had great faith in Jesus Christ, Acts 4:12 and appreciated Gods purpose regarding the Earth, Genesis 1:28. Her favorite scripture was Isaiah 41:10-11:
“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God, I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. All who rage against you will surely be ashamed and disgraced; those who oppose you will be as nothing and perish.”
A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 2 to 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Lamas Memorial Park in Taft.
Thank you Leslie and Carmentha – the RNS who took care of our Mom and made it possible for her to rest in peace. Our Family will forever be grateful.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.