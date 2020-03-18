Domingo “Mingo’ Cordova, 71, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Mingo was born on Dec. 21, 1948 in Odem, Texas to Pedro and Petra Cordova. He had been employed as a hairdresser for over 40 years and was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Julian Cano and Nicolas “Nick Cordova; and his sister, Anita Garcia.
He is survived by his partner by marriage of 42 years, David Cordova of Odem; his brothers, Gregorio (Carmen) Cordova, Pedro (Concha) Cordova and Tomas (Augustina) Cordova, all of Odem; his sister, Maria (Sabino) Cantu of Lubbock; his sister-in-law, Emma Cordova of Odem; his daughter, Irene; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephew.
A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home with Rev. Ruth Ymbert officiating. Interment followed at San Pedro Cemetery in Odem.
Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
