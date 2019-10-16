Donna Jo Gary, 78, of Sinton, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Mrs. Gary was born June 15, 1941, to Grady and Mamie Jo (Kelly) Perry. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry L. Gary; daughter, Robin Lynn Leach; and parents, Grady and Mamie Perry;
Survivors include a son, Ronald “Sonny” B. Gary of Corpus Christi; a daughter, Lana Jo (Jeff) Yates of St. Paul; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Interment will be conducted at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
