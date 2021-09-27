Dora Olivo Ortiz, 78, of Mathis, Texas, passed peacefully at home on September 23, 2021.
Mrs. Ortiz was born on April 3, 1943, in Mathis to Gilberto and Gregoria Flores Olivo. She was a licensed vocational nurse.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Veronica Ortiz; grandmother, Augustina Flores; and six brothers.
Survivors include her husband, Albert F. Ortiz, son, Gabriel R. (Hilaria) Ortiz, daughter, Vanessa Carla (Robert) Mendoza; grandchildren, Gabriel Anthony Ortiz, Carmelo J. Ortiz, Devin D. Mendoza, Deron D. Mendoza, Marivel R. Ortiz, Megan M. Mendoza; caregiver, Esmeralda Hernandez, all from Mathis.
Pallbearers will be Polo Delgado, Ricardo Delgado, Daniel Delgado, Oscar Delgado, Javier Delgado, Tony Lopez Hector Delgado and Ivan Delgado
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mathis with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 3:00pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gabriel Ortiz, Devin Mendoza, Deron Mendoza, Carmelo J. Ortiz and Christian Lopez.
