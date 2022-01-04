Doren Roy Dover, age 81, passed away on December 25, 2021. He was born in Kirksville, Missouri on May 7, 1940, to Dwight Russell Dover and Delora Ruth (Colyer) Dover. He was raised in Kirksville and graduated from Kirksville Senior High School in 1958. Doren married his wife of 63 years, R. Laverne Gearhart, on June 22, 1958. He and his wife and three daughters moved to South Texas in 1970 and settled in the Portland area permanently in 1974. Doren was a self-employed barber and businessman for most of his life. Through long hours, hard work, sweat and frugal habits, he and his wife built and ran their investments which included rental properties and self-storage locations throughout Portland and Gregory, Texas. Doren never met a stranger and loved to tell jokes. He also loved to travel and, with his wife, father and brother, he traveled the world–Central America, Europe, the Holy Lands, Russia, and more, the Holy Lands being his favorite.
Doren is preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Delora Dover; his brother, Doyle R. Dover; and his daughter, Darsha R. Cessac.
He is survived by his wife, LaVerne; his daughters, Darla R. (Buddy) Murphy and Denisha R. Dover; grandchildren, T. Lance Murphy, Danica R. Cessac and Dalyn J. Cessac; and his great-grandchildren, Katy L. Murphy, T. Fox Murphy and Autumn R. Parrish.