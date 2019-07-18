Doroteo “Teo” Carrillo, 89, of Lubbock, formerly of Odem, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after battling with Lewy Body Dementia.
Mr. Carrillo was born Feb. 6, 1930, in Odem to Sergio Carrillo and Alejandra Duran Ontiveros. He was a graduate of Odem High School. In 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Victoria Rivera. In Woodsboro, he was employed at a lumber yard, was a carpenter, a crop duster and a volunteer fireman. He was also employed by Boeing Aerospace Company in Seattle, Washington, where he worked as a machinist building passenger jets and by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Palmdale, California. He acquired his pilot’s license in Seattle for flying small planes and enjoyed flying in the Pacific Northwest.
He retired from the Plant 2 Boeing Company in Seattle moved back home to Odem. He attended community college, taking evening classes in computer and journalism, and enjoyed writing fictional short stories. In 2012, he married Noemi Luna and moved to Lubbock.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Victoria; a daughter, Elena; a granddaughter, Jessica; a brother, Sergio Jr. and his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Noemi; children, Dorothy Ann (Dan) Fagerlie of Republic, Washington, Vickie Guillory of Port Orchard, Washington, and Norma (Bruce) Varty of Lakewood, Washington; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Clemencia Sanchez and Tina Gonzales; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A rosary will bee recited at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Ritchea Gonzales Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the San Pedro Cemetery in Odem.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
