Dorothy (Dottie) Jean Newman Whitaker, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt, and Great Great Aunt passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas after a brief illness.
She was born in Karnes City, Texas to Luther James Newman and Ione Hedwig Lanette Seiler on February 7, 1944. Her family moved to Gregory in 1956. She graduated from Gregory Portland High School in 1962. She met the love of her life David Whitaker in Portland, Texas in 1964 and they married on January 30, 1965 at the Portland Church of Christ.
She was a secretary for Exxon in the 60s, housewife and mother in the 70s and for 20 years was a legal secretary for Meredith, Donnell, and Abernathy now Donnell, Kieschnick, Wolter & Gamez and retired in 2015.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 baby daughters Jessica Lynn and Rebecca Sue Whitaker, her brother David Newman and her sister Deborah Newman.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years David, her two daughters Angela Whitaker of Portland, TX and Elizabeth (Kevin) Murphey of Odem, TX. Her sisters Doris Williams of Kerrville, TX, Pauline Newman of Seguin, TX, Patricia (Butch) White of Corpus Christi, TX, her brother and sister-in-law Danny (Sharon) Whitaker of Portland, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a lifetime member of the Portland Church of Christ and a 23 year breast cancer survivor.
We would like to thank Esmeralda Garza and her caregivers for the love and care of our wife/mother in her final days.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Winsteads’ Funeral Home in Portland. A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. also at Winsteads’ Funeral Home. Interment will follow at The Palms Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Winsteads’ Funeral Home. (361) 643-6564 www.winsteadsfuneralhome.com.
If anyone would like to make a donation in her memory, please do so to the Breast Friends of Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation or First Friday-Christus Spohn Health System.