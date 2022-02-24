Dorothy Matthews, wife of the late Wes Matthews, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully gained her angel wings in heaven on February 17, 2022 in her apartment in Angleton. “We knew we couldn’t keep her forever, but are so very grateful and blessed for her long life and legacy…97 years!”
Dorothy’s great-grandfather, Patrick O’Quinn was born in Ireland and was an early pioneer settler in South Texas. His son, Justice Lorenzo (Toge) Quinn, went up the Chisholm Trail. The Doughty family came over on the Mayflower, from England. Mother’s great-grandfather James Murray Doughty, was a co-founder of Rockport. Murray fought alongside Captain Richard King in the Civil War. After James sold his interest in the cattle pens at Rockport, he went to work on the King Ranch.
Dorothy was born October 9, 1924 in Austwell to Ernest and Fannie Keeter. She went to elementary school in the Austwell area. Years later she moved to Sinton, with her mother. After graduation from Sinton High School in1942, she worked in the title office, then the Plymouth Oil Co. While attending TCU in 1944, she was employed as a student worker for football coach Dutch Meyer. Later Dorothy and her mother moved back to Sinton.
She had dated Wesley Matthews, earlier during high school, and regained that courtship. On June 28, 1946, she married the love of her life. They were happily married for 66 years, until Wes’ death on October 9, 2012. While in Sinton they had two sons and a daughter before moving to the Hill Country, where they had another daughter.
Years later they settled in East Texas. In Crockett, she worked at the Crockett State Bank, where she was known as Dot. At the bank she worked under the direction of James Rector, later Lloyd Pipes, and then his son Jerry. Before retiring in June 1993, she had earned the titles: Senior Vice President & Cashier. “There wasn’t a single job, she couldn’t do.”
Her strong faith in God and determination enabled her to overcome many obstacles. Dot has been a member of Central Baptist Church for over 60 years, with Wes by her side. Dot moved from Crockett, after the death of her beloved Wes, to Angleton into her own little apartment. There she was under the watchful care of her daughter Dody and other family members.
Dorothy is survived by children, Michael Matthews and wife, Gail of Crockett, Troy Rix Matthews and wife, Judy of Noble, OK,Sally Everingham and husband, Thomas of Spring, Dody Gomez and husband, Gary of Angleton; grandchildren, Ernest Matthews and wife, Lisa of Bethpage, TN., Heather Wallenta and husband, Scotty of Ft. Walton Beach, FL., Ellen Carroll and husband, Clint of Holland, Alice Gomez and husband, Chris Bernal of Austin, Lora Griffin and husband, Danny of Manchester, NH., Hollie Gomez of Angleton, Matthew Gomez and wife, Kelsey of Danbury, Steven Ginn of Houston, and Floyd Matthews and wife, Ashley of Lexington, OK; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Griffin, Wesley, Avery, and Camden Gomez, Kyla Carroll, Luca Bernal, Hadley and baby girl, Ellie (on the way) Gomez; sister, Nelma Martin and husband, Tom of Alvin; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband, Wesley Matthews; parents, Thad and Fannie Warren, Ernest and Ruby Keeter.
Funeral services for Dorothy Matthews will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 in the Central Baptist Church with Rev. John Goss and Rev. Shane Sibley officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Family will receive friends Friday evening beginning at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Thomas Everingham, Clint Carroll, Chris Bernal, Danny Griffin, Steven Ginn, Floyd Matthews. Honorary pallbearers: Kirby Spinks, James Waldrop, Jerry Pipes, Jack Watson, Matt and Wesley Gomez.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scholarship or the Building Funds at Central Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.