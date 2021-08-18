Douglas A. Welch passed away August 12, 2021. Douglas was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on February 10, 1943, to Clemence Welch and Florence Reinke Welch. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. He worked for Bell Telephone Company for over 30 years. His hobbies included dirt track racing and woodworking. Douglas was always helping others and was positive role model for the younger generation. He was very active in his church and helped anyone who needed him, putting others needs before his own. He will be dearly missed by all the lives he has touched. He was an amazing father, brother, husband, grandfather and friend.
He leaves behind his wife, Leona Marker-Welch; son Paul Welch; daughter Angela Welch Hayes; three stepchildren Neal Sessions, Carrie Sessions and Tyler Norton; 10 grandchildren/step-grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also, his surviving siblings Dennis Welch, Renee Fuchs, LuWann Jacobs and Noreen Welch. He was preceded in death by his parents and Sister Beverly Kallsen.
A memorial service will be held Monday, August 23, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Stephens Lutheran Church 619 Lang Rd., Portland, TX, 78374. Following services there will be a lunch at the church. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery 9974 IH37 Access Rd., Corpus Christi, TX. Douglas will full military honors.
Arrangements entrusted to Winsteads’ Funeral Home, 500 Wildcat Dr., Portland, Texas 78374 (361) 643-6564; www.winstead’sfuneralhome.com.