TAFT – Douglas Ray Hart, 86, long time Taft resident, husband to Marilyn Beyer Stevens Hart, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Corpus Christi.
Born November 29, 1933, in Corpus Christi, Texas; he was the son of the late W.O. “Buck” and Pauline Hart.
He was a 3rd generation farmer in San Patricio County for most of his life. He was also a local businessman in the Taft area. He enjoyed hunting and traveling. He was a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Taft before moving to Corpus Christi with his wife. Doug was a loving, hardworking provider for his wife and children. He was devoted to his Lord, he was a big hearted, fun loving character.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kay Swann.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Marilyn Beyer Stevens Hart; two stepchildren, Pamela Stevens and Dr. David Stevens, CAPT USN (Cathy) all of Corpus Christi; two step-grandchildren, Holley Garcia (Felipe) of Fort Stockton and Doug Stevens of Coral Gables, Florida; two nieces, Linda Chasak (Gary) of Ingleside and Janie Mendez (Bobby) of Taft; three step-great-grandchildren; four grandnieces.
A visitation and book signing will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel in Sinton, Monday, July 27, 2020, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at rmef.org/donate/donation-packages.
