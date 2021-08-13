Dr. Homer L. “Nugget” Gold Jr. passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
Originally from Sinton, Dr. Gold began his practice of family medicine in Canton, Georgia in 1973 with Sequoyah Family Practice followed by nearly three decades at Medical Associates of North Georgia. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch and completed his internship and residency at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.
Nugget and his wife of over 41 years, Pat, have been long-time advocates of the Canton community, active members of Canton First United Methodist Church and have dedicated many hours of service to various organizations in Cherokee County over the years. Earning his pilot’s license as a teenager, he was an avid lover of aviation and enjoyed his involvement with the Cherokee County Airport Authority.
Dr. Gold is survived by his wife, Patricia Gold of Canton, Georgia; daughters, Kendi (Chris) Gilmore of Knoxville, Tennessee, Shanna (Eric) Johnson of Athens, Georgia and Megan (Mark) Curry of The Woodlands; son, Michael (Brianna) of Winter Garden, Florida; grandchildren, Caleb (Sarah Kate) Gilmore, Peyton Gilmore, Ella Johnson and Annie Johnson.
The family will receive visitors at Darby Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 15, from 2 to 6 p.m.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m. at Canton First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Canton First United Methodist Church Family Fund.