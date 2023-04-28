Edith Marie Cessna, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away on April 19, 2023 in Corpus Christi, Texas at the age of 90. She will be deeply missed by all of her loved ones. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas August 10, 1932, the oldest of six children. Although she lived her last years in Corpus Christi, Edith always called Bayside, Texas her favorite place. She is survived by sons Matthew (Kathy) Eller, Portland, TX; Mark (Leslie) Eller, Aransas Pass TX; and Nathan (Joyce) Eller, Orchard, TX; daughters Ava (Mike) McPeak, Ingleside, TX; Joan Eller, Corpus Christi; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Edith is survived by two sisters, Jeanne (Bill) Sorrell of Tucson, Arizona and Doris Young of Corpus Christi; numerous nieces and nephews. And, finally, her beloved chihuahua, Tequila. She was preceded in death by her father, Ferd Mauch and mother, Ruby Mauch (Davis); brothers Ronny Mauch Sr., Ferd Mauch Jr., and Fred Mauch.
Edith graduated from Gregory-Portland schools and Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos. She also appeared in tourism photos for the Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and the South Texas Home Show during the 1960s. Edith won first place in the 1954 Corpus Christi Buccaneer Club Beauty Pageant.
She will be remembered most for her greatest loves: antiquing, crosswords, and family. She loved her mornings having a cup of coffee and working her crosswords. You could also find her in the backyard tending to her plants mornings and evenings.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for immediate family only.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Winsteads’ Funeral Home. (361) 643-6564 www.winsteadsfuneralhome.com