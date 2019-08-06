Edmond Ford Powers, beloved son, brother, and uncle, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019.
Born in Corpus Christi on March 1, 1972, Edmond developed an early interest in the outdoors, becoming a passionate hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. Later, he turned his attention to business, engaging at a young age in many entrepreneurial ventures and working to earn his real estate license before founding EFP Energy and Catahoula Environmental, two companies focused on serving the needs of the oil industry in South Texas and the Gulf of Mexico.
Edmond never met a stranger and always saw the best in people. He blessed countless friends and strangers with his well-known generosity and devoted much of his time in recent years to those in need.
Despite his enthusiasm for the outdoors and business, Edmond’s greatest love was his family. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time at the family ranch with his parents and siblings and he cherished his role as Uncle Ed to his ten nieces and nephews, for whom he made much effort.
Edmond is survived by his parents, Grace and Jack Powers, his siblings, Jack and Jettie Powers, Roberta and Trey Wallace, Kyle and Charles Cromwell, Willie and Catherine Powers, and Tim and Julia Powers, and his nieces and nephews. We will miss him dearly.
Visitation will begin at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5620 Gollihar Rd., Corpus Christi, TX, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:30 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Welder Wildlife Foundation or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.