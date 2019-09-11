Edward Hinojosa was called home by his heavenly father Monday, September 2, 2019, after a 40 year battle with multiple sclerosis. He was 62.
Edward was born in Odem, Texas to Bernardino and Virginia Hinojosa. He proudly served in the United States Army, Army Reserves and the National Guard. When not serving on base, Edward would pass the time fishing, which he enjoyed very much. Edward prided himself as a family man and took every opportunity to show them how much he cared.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 32 years, Dolores Hinojosa of Sinton; his daughter, Amanda Hinojosa of Corpus Christi; brothers, Tony Hinojosa of Odem, Albert Hinojosa of Corpus Christi and Joel Hinojosa of Sinton. Edward was buried in Sinton with full military honors on Saturday, September 7th.
Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
