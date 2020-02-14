Efrain Duran Fonseca, 66, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Mr. Fonseca was born Aug. 2, 1953, in Mathis to Cornelio and Genoveva Ayala. He enjoyed fishing, painting and worshipping. He served as sound booth technician for 10 years at his home church, Oak Meadow Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria; sisters, Teri (Tony) Martinez and Janey (Juan) Guerra; brother, Jorge (Caryl) Ayala; daughter, Diana Mae Fonseca; grandchildren, Serenity, Abraham, Xoe and Bethany; two great-grandchildren; and four nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Meadow Oak Baptist Church, Austin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
