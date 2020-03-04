Efrain Duran Fonseca, age 66, of Corpus Christi, passed away peacefully February 12, 2020.
He was born August 2, 1953, in Mathis, Texas. He enjoyed fishing as often as possible, painting and worshiping his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He served as Sound Booth Technician for ten years at his home church, Oak Meadows Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his daughter, Diana Mae Fonseca; his sisters, Teri (Tony) Martinez and Janey (Juan)Guerra; his brother, Jorge (Caryl) Ayala; four grandchildren, Serenity, Abraham, Xoe and Bethany; two great-grandchildren; and nephews, Anthony, Jim, Isaac and Steven.
