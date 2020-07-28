TAFT – Efrain Ozuna was born July 22, 1975, and was called to his eternal home on July 25, 2020. Affectionately known as “Buff” to his family and friends, Efrain was a devoted husband, father, brother and son. A graduate of Taft High School, class of ‘93, Efrain worked as an Air Craft Mechanic AVIM Branch at the Corpus Christi Army Depot for the department of defense, taking over the post vacated by his father when he retired in 2007.
As a much loved public figure of the Taft community, Efrain often enjoyed barbecuing for his family and friends, and spending Sunday’s watching football games with his father. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the Boston Redsox, and his beloved Florida Gators. Even more so, Efrain enjoyed nothing more than coaching the youth of Taft in football and baseball, serving as a past Vice-President of the Taft Little League and a coach for the Taft Youth Football Organization. As his kids grew, Efrain became a father-like figure to countless friends of his sons and daughter. He was a constant fixture at his sons’ and daughter’s games, often standing off to the side chatting and laughing with other parents and fans. His trademark laugh and smile will be remembered by his many friends and dear family.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Juan and Deanira Ozuna, and Jose and Jovita Encinia.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jessica Schilling Ozuna of Taft; sons, Rhyan Justice Ozuna (Ilyse Dudley) of Corpus Christi, Oscar Manuel Ozuna, Efrain Eloy Ozuna, Christian Gabriel Ozuna and Juan Jose Ozuna, all of Taft; daughter, Rhyanna Marie Ozuna of Taft.
He is also survived by his parents, Manuel and Maria Ozuna of Taft; and brother, Juan Judas Ozuna (Laura Delgado-Ozuna) of Calallen.
Visitation was held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton. A holy Rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
A memorial Mass was celebrated Thursday, August 6, 2020, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Interment followed in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery in Taft.
