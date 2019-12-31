Eladio D. Castillo Jr., 64, of Sinton, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Mr. Castillo was born Sept. 30, 1955, in Sinton to parents, Olivia and Eladio Castillo Sr. He graduated from Sinton High School and played baseball at Bee County College. He enjoyed sports and coaching others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Estevan; a sister, Hortencia Castillo; and twin, Gilbert Castillo.
Survivors include a brother, Ramiro; and children, Erica (Chris), Eladio (Danielle), Elizabeth (Dustin) and Evelyn; as well as a many grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at Ritchea-Gonzalez Funeral Home at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, along with a rosary.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant. Interment will follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
