Elda Marie Marroquin passed away on August 12, 2020. She was 62.
Elda was born on November 25, 1957, in Taft, Texas. She was a lifelong resident of Odem. Elda was a seamstress and retired from Odem-Edroy ISD. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding in death were her parents, Frank and Santos Marroquin, Guadalupe Garcia; granddaughters, Danielle Rae Marroquin and Christina Deann Marroquin; and sister, Ermelinda Garcia.
Survivors include her sons, Frank Marroquin (Miranda)of Katy, Randy Lee Marroquin (Crystal) and Phillip Anthony Garcia, all of Odem; 11 grandchildren; sisters, Cruz Garcia of New Mexico, Consuelo Garcia of Pecos, Esmelda Martinez and Elvira Garcia (Steven) all of Odem; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Monday, August 17, 2020, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton. A prayer service was recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
A graveside service was conducted Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at San Pedro Cemetery in Odem.
A guestbook is available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
