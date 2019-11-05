Elda Silva, 71, of Mathis, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, with family by her side.
Mrs. Silva was born Oct. 19, 1948, in Mathis to Eliseo and Maria Garcia Herrera.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jesus Herrera; and a sister, Eva Moreno.
Survivors include four children, Maria Gonzalez, Angelica (Silva) Rangel, Christina Silva and Ismael Silva Jr.; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Estefana Deleon, Sylvia Serna and Emma Ruiz.
Family visitation was held from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, and public visitation began at 5 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock at Dobie Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Sacred Heart Church followed by interment at Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Leo Benavides, Zaniel Rangel, Jared Silva, Ayden Silva, Christen Deleon and Miguel Zamora
Honorary pallbearers were Jonathan Garcia, Devin Garcia, Cesar Noe Rangel Jr. and Joaquin Bravo.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.