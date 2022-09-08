Elery Aubrey Gallion, age 92, passed away September 6, 2022. Elery was born on August 17, 1930 in Ingleside, Texas to Mack and Eunice Gallion.
He served 2 years in the United States Army. Elery was employed and retired from Celanese Corpus Christi Technical plant. Elery was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Portland, Texas. He spent many years teaching Sunday school. Elery enjoyed gardening, woodworking, tinkering with mechanical gadgets and spending time with his family. He was greatly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Romerica; two daughters Marcella Wright (Jack) and Sheila Pyatte (Jeff). He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Jeremy Pyatte (Angela), Andrea Weekley (Jim), Jared Pyatte (Sarah), and Tracy Wright (Callie) and 7 great-grandchildren Anthony, Holden, Marina, Ellie, Lillian, Bowen and Audrey.
The family of Elery Gallion would like to thank the staff of Pavilion Assisted Living and Gracia Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pavilion Assisted Living Portland or First Baptist Church Portland
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Winsteads’ Funeral Home Portland, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at The Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery Portland, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Winsteads’ Funeral Home. (361) 643-6564 www.winsteadsfuneralhome.com