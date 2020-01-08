Eleuterio “Lute” M. Castillo, 82, of Taft, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Mr. Castillo was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Taft to Amador and Elidia (Martinez) Castillo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amador and Elidia Castillo.
Survivors include his wife, Victoria Puentes Castillo; sons, Juan Jose (Patricia) Castillo of Portland, and Amador (Jennifer) Castillo and Efrain (Leticia) Castillo, both of Taft; daughters, Maria Delrosario Castillo, Clarita Castillo and Dolores (David) Maldonado, all of Taft, and Casilda (Joe Delgado) Castillo of Ingleside; 45 grandchildren; 102 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Manuel, Mateo and Reynaldo Castillo; and sisters, Elvia, Teresa, Josie and Janie.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with a rosary to be recited there at 7 o'clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Interment will follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Naranjo Jr., Ignacio Naranjo, Manuel Rivera, Martin Castillo Jr., Viviano Naranjo Jr. and John Hernandez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
