Portland, Texas
Eli Joel Garza, 5 years old, passed away August 14, 2021. He was born December 9, 2015, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Jennifer Nicole Phillips; great-grandparents, Hughes Hunter Phillips and Milburn Louis McElroy.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his brother, Luke Anthony Hill; grandfather, Jimmy Ray Phillips, Sr. (Amie Owens); grandmother, Lisa Ann McIver; great-grandmothers, Betty Leona Phillips, Mary Ann McElroy; Aunts and Uncles, Jimmy Ray Phillips, Jr., Leslie Eugene Phillips, Kelley Rene Phillips, Traci Lynn Martinez (Gonzolo “Oso”), Julia Dawson; a host of extended family members and many people who loved him. He was a beloved, shining, happy boy, the light of his family’s lives and the star of their hearts.
Visitation will be held from 12:00p.m.-9:00p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Funeral service conducted by Pastor Lewis Cowan and Sammy Murphy will begin at 10:00a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at The Palms Memorial Gardens in Portland.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2003 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass, Texas 78336; 361-758-3221.