Elias Bernal Olivarez Sr., passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020 in Mathis, Texas. He was born on February 10, 1965 in Mathis, Texas to Cecilio and Ramon (Bernal) Olivarez.
He was preceded in death by his father; sisters, Elisa Moreno, Hortencia Olivarez; and brothers, Juan Jose Olivarez and Martin Olivarez.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Linda T. Olivarez; mother, Ramona B. Olivarez; one daughter, Lorraine Lee Olivarez; four sons, Elias (Meghan) Olivarez Jr., Martin Olivarez, Juan Jose Olivarez and Marco Antonio (Natalie) Olivarez; two granddaughters, Gwendalynn Olivarez and Airabella Olivarez; two brothers, Cecilio (Rebecca) Olivarez Jr. and Valentine (Chila) Olivarez Sr.; sisters, Leonora Olivarez, Martha Olivarez, Carolina (David) Seagroves, Anita Olivarez (Cirildo)Munoz, Josie (Rheo) Dover, Rosa (Juan) Flores and Rebecca (Danny) Garcia.
Pall Bearers were Elias Olivarez Jr., Juan Jose Olivarez, Marco Antonio Olivarez, Cecilio Olivarez Jr., Cecilio Olivarez III, Valentin Olivarez Sr., Valentin Olivarez Jr. and Joe Sandoval.
Visitation was held at 11 a.m. and Rosary was recited at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Dobie Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis, Texas followed by interment to Cenizo Hill.
All Arrangements were under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis, Texas.
