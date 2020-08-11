Elida C. Sauceda passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, with her loving family at her side. She was 91.
Elida was born on May 30, 1929, in Taft, Texas, to Candido and Maria (Garza) Cruz. She was a lifelong resident of Taft, Texas. Elida was a homemaker. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding in death is her husband, Majin R. Sauceda Jr.; parents, Candido and Maria Cruz; daughters, Maria Inez Castillo and Betty Garza; and son-in-law, Gustavo Ramiro Castillo Sr.
Survivors include her daughters, Zulema Garcia (Jose G. Garcia), Gracy Zambrano (Robert), Lucy S. Lopez and Helen Nesmith (Carlos), all of Taft; son-in-law, Elias Garza, Jr.; 19 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Miguel Cruz (Irene) of Tulia; sisters, Ines Castillo of Taft and Sister Maxie Cruz of Kingsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton. A holy rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Interment followed in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery in Taft.
A guestbook is available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
