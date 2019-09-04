Elida Gonzales, 85, of San Patricio, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Beeville.
Mrs. Gonzales was born Jan. 22, 1934, in Orange Grove to Ricardo and Elena Gonzalez Rosales.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband of 54 years, Raul Gonzales; sister, Emilia Roldan; and brothers, Roberto Rosales, Gilberto Rosales, Ricardo Rosales, Jose Rosales and Juan Rosales.
Survivors include her daughters, Alicia (Roy) Trejo of Beeville, Gloria (Eleasar) Chavez and Maria (Baldemar) Gonzalez, both of San Patricio, Minerva (Robert) Deleon, Lupe (Hector) Cardona and Celia (Dimas) Acosta, all of Mathis and Delma (Rudy) Bernal of Corpus Christi; son, Julian (Aurora) Gonzales; sisters, Maria Elena (Julian) Ramos, Lydia Mendez, Lupe (Ruben) Medrano, Frances Morales, Consuelo (Andres) Garza, Maria Olivarez, Adela (Jesus) Cantu and Rosalinda Garcia; brothers, Jesus (Lupe) Rosales and Hector (Cindy) Rosales; 29 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Pall bearers are Raul Gonzales, Eric Maciel, Steven Cardona, Scott Bernal, Roel Trejo and Alex Acosta.
Honorary pall bearers are Troy Bernal and Jesse Gonzalez.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Dobie Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Patrick Mission in San Patricio followed by interment at St. Patrick Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
