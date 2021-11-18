Surrounded by her loved ones Elisa G. Mercado-Perez was called home to the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer on November 15, 2021, at the age of 81. She was born on March 7, 1940, in George West, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Miguel E. Mercado; her parents, Eliseo & Trinidad Gonzalez; sister, Cruz Gonzalez; brother, Rosendo Gonzalez; sister-in-law, Josie Gonzalez; and three brothers-in-law, Jesus Herrera, Winston Bott and Dr. Jim Rodgers.
She is survived by her husband, Eduardo Perez, three daughters, Belinda Mercado, Lucinda A. Mercado, Rebecca L. Garcia (Johnny); two grandchildren, Jake A. Garcia and Daniela J. Garcia; three brothers, Vicente Gonzalez (Maggie), Luciano Gonzalez, Santos Gonzalez (Dora).; six sisters, Petra Herrera, Tomasa Bott, Jane Rodgers, Minnie Garibay (Enrique), Beatrice Dracoulis (Louis), Toni Vanhanen (Heikki); one sister-in-law, Delia Medrano-Gonzalez as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Elisa is remembered as beautiful, strong, sometimes outspoken, generous, loving, loyal and most of all devoted to her family. She exemplified hard work, dedication, and perseverance. She had a passion for gardening making everything beautiful with her gorgeous flowers and plants. She enjoyed shopping and baking/cooking for the holidays and special events. She was her happiest during visits with family and friends. She cherished her family, whom she sacrificed the most for. Elisa embodied all the qualities of what one would call wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Whomever came through her door knew they were safe, loved, and accepted.
Elisa was called “Mom” by many that were not even related to her. Most people who met her saw and felt that special light within her. She was long admired for putting others’ needs before her own and her ability to make anyone feel at ease. She had a strong faith that sustained her throughout her life and brought peace to her. We all feel truly blessed to have shared our lives with this beloved woman. She is remembered as an individual who was loved by all who met her and her loss is felt throughout her community of family and friends. Thank you to all who have shown our family love and support. You have been a source of kindness beyond measure. Your compassion, generosity, prayers, and strength have been such a comfort to our family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with an evening service to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South located at 1700 SE Military Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78214.
A procession will depart the funeral home on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. for interment at Fort Sam National Cemetery located at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas 78209.