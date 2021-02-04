Elizabeth Kathryn Winsauer, age 87, passed in the arms of Christ on February 3, 2021. She was born July 2, 1933, in Mathis, Texas, to Gus and Frieda Person.
She was a mom, and a housewife, and was instrumental in helping her husband Delroy on the farm. As a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mathis, she served in many capacities over the years as a greeter, handling out bulletins, keeping the roll, and setting up the communion for fifty years. She was a faithful member of the Thursday Bible study. She loved her family and friends and called them at 6:00 a.m. to sing “Happy Birthday” or wish them a “Happy Anniversary” on their special day. She had many friends she enjoyed talking to on the phone.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Delroy Winsauer; her parents; three brothers, Walter, Hilmer and Gus Jr.; and daughter, Susan Jostes.
She is survived by one daughter, Janice (Steve) Seidel; two sons, Glenn (Dionis) Winsauer and Keith Winsauer; one son-in-law, Glenn Jostes; five grandchildren, Melissa (Ashton) Salge, Kyle Jostes, Vic (Sarah) Seidel, Jill (Geoffrey) Dick and Andrew Winsauer; and six great-grandchildren, Ella Jostes, Atticus, Grace, Everly, Hazel Seidal and Keller Dick.
Pallbearers are Drew Winsauer, Vic Seidel, Kyle Jostes, Tryne Mengers, Thomas Mengers and Brian Stride. Honorary pallbearer will be Edward Del Polasek.
The funeral service will be held at Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis, Texas, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, followed by internment at Cenizo Hill in Mathis.
Memorials may be made to the General Fund at the First United Methodist in Mathis.
