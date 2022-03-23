Elizabeth Sue Elsik McDaniel, 88, of Sinton, Texas, was called home by our Lord on March 14, 2022. Sue was born September 24, 1933, in Kingsville Texas to Lula Parmley and Frank John Elsik. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband William Franklin (Bill) McDaniel, her parents and her brother, F.J. Elsik.
Sue and Bill were high school sweethearts at Henrietta M. King High School in Kingsville, Texas. They married on September 18, 1954, and both were graduates of Texas A&I University. Sue was an accounting major and administrative assistant to the University President. She was also a member of Beta Gamma sorority and the Wesley Foundation.
Bill and Sue moved to Sinton in 1957 and started a family. Sue taught various grade levels within Sinton l.S.D., with teaching office education in the high school as her favorite. She was a strong Christian and instilled those values in her family. They joined the First United Methodist Church upon moving to Sinton. Throughout their lives they remained faithful and dedicated members. Sue was active in United Methodist Women and served the church in many capacities over the past 65 years.
Sue loved hunting and fishing with Bill, gardening, cooking, volunteering, and spending time at the Elsik beach property on Baffin Bay. But she especially loved her role as “Granny’’ to her seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Sue was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. She and Bill had a special relationship and these two high school sweethearts are now reunited.
Sue is survived by her sister, Jean Elsik Prejean of Kingsville; her daughter, Laurie Collins (Chris) of Houston, daughter, Leslie Martin (Bob) of Plano; and son, Patrick McDaniel (Stephanie| of Sinton; grandchildren, Allie Martin Floyd (Walter), Trey Martin (Rachel), Rachel Collins Kronzer (Corey), Amanda Collins, Wesley McDaniel, Matthew Collins and Nolan McDaniel; and her great-granddaughter, Reese Anne Floyd.
A reception honoring and celebrating Sue’s life will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church in Sinton, Texas, on Saturday, April 2. Friends are invited to join the family in the Fellowship Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Honoring Sue’s wishes, a private family memorial service will be held at another time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Sinton, Texas.